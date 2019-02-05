These Tummy-Shaping Shorts Have Hundreds of Near-Perfect Reviews on Nordstrom

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

There’s something so comforting about a good set of shapewear — it’s like an invisible hug that makes us feel and look our best, in the clothes that we want to show off in the most.

Unlike traditional underwear — or even no-show panties and comfortable thongs — shapewear pulls in and lifts in all the right places, and is still completely undetectable under even the clingiest fabric. It’s Hollywood’s open secret for looking totally flawless at every major fashion event. In fact, even Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner swear by it under their red carpet gowns, and Kim Kardashian has even copped to wearing two at a time.

Of course, not all shapewear is made equal. While we’ve all had a run-in or two with a pair of too-tight knickers that we have no desire to repeat, there is one pair of shapewear that hundreds of shoppers can agree on.

Spanx’s Higher Power Mid-Thigh Shaping Shorts have over 500 near-perfect reviews on Nordstrom, and the testimonials are enough to make you throw out everything else in your underwear drawer.

“These are absolutely wonderful! They go up nice and high so they cover all of my stomach and sides, which is what I was looking for,” writes one buyer. “They give me that extra confidence boost to wear form fitting dresses!”

Another buyer writes, “I'd never bought real, name-brand Spanx, and I didn't anticipate any difference between the real thing and off-brands, but there is a HUGE difference! Spanx are so soft, and I had no problems at all with the top rolling down or feeling uncomfortable. I'll never go back to the cheaper versions.”

These compression shorts owe their huge following to the excellent quality of fabric. The 54 percent nylon and 46 percent spandex blend is thin enough to stay under the radar beneath work skirts and wedding guest dresses alike, but strong enough to actually cradle your curves.

This high-waisted, cycling short-length shapewear will smooth the tummy area, tighten the inner thighs, and even lift up your butt. What’s more, while comparable-fit compression shorts can run into the $90s, this top-rated pair is only $38.

Shop the shapewear shorts that people can’t stop gushing about at Nordstrom.com.

