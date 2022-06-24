Spanx's Major End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on Over a Hundred Best-Sellers

Everything is selling out so fast.

By
Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

Published on June 24, 2022

Spanx Sale
Photo: spanx/Instagram

Spanx is kicking off summer the only way it knows how: with a kick-butt sale that's chock-full of so many of its best-sellers that will give you your best butt ever.

Now don't get us wrong: We love shopping Spanx on a regular day, but we absolutely cannot control ourselves when it comes to the brand's sales because, well, they're just so rare. This particular end-of-season event, which is offering 30 percent off already reduced prices with the code SALE at checkout, only happens twice a year. So yes, you can bet that styles are selling out, even though the highly anticipated sale-on-sale just started on June 23.

Spanx End of Season Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $48 with code SALE (Originally $98); spanx.com

Spanx End of Season Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $33 with code SALE (Originally $68); spanx.com

But don't fret just yet — over a hundred of Spanx's best-sellers and fan-favorites are included in the massive end-of-season sale that has double discounts so good, you might think they're typos. Whether you're looking for butt-lifting leggings — which I, for one, will be stocking up on because the Booty Boosts are my all-time favorites — or a comfy bra that's so good, even celebrities wear it (not to mention recommend it to all of their friends), you'll find it all tucked away in Spanx's sale section.

We're not kidding when we're saying that pieces are flying off the shelves. And while it appears there's still ample stock available in these butt-lifting leggings, comfy Get Moving Shorts, and ultra-flattering Suit Yourself Bodysuit, many things are close to (if not already) sold out in every size, like the beloved Get Moving Skort and these comfy Stretch Twill trousers.

All that to say, get your butt over to Spanx's sale-on-sale before you get some serious FOMO. Shop more of our favorite pieces that are majorly discounted, below.

Spanx End of Season Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com

Spanx End of Season Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $63 with code SALE (Originally $128); spanx.com

Spanx End of Season Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $37 with code SALE (Originally $75); spanx.com

Spanx End of Season Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $33 with code SALE (Originally $68); spanx.com

