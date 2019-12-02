Oprah’s Favorite “Ultraflattering” Pants Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

Image zoom CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Oprah — our shining light, our North Star in the sky, our source for all things worthy of time and money — has a favorite pair of pants. And not only is this pair of pants her ‘favorite’ (she listed them on her most recent roundup of Oprah’s Favorite Things), she went so far as to describe them as “ultra flattering,” and personally called the maker to “applaud” her for making them.

So it’s no surprise that the pants in question are the ‘Perfect Black Pants’ by none other than Spanx. The brand’s shapewear origins have uniquely positioned it in the apparel space — its technological savvy when it comes to fabrics and fit lend unquantifiable insight to making clothes that shape and flatter the body.

These body-hugging trousers aren’t just flattering, though, they’re also extremely comfortable — way more comfortable than any stylish, work-appropriate pants have any business being, but Oprah’s cosign says it all.

Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants, available in four equally chic cuts, regularly retail for $110 to $148, but thanks so Spanx’s Cyber Monday sale, happening right now, you can get a pair for as little as $88.

This sale won’t last long, so if you want to cop a pair (or all four) of the pants Oprah calls “ultra flattering,” you have to act fast. Shop Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants before they jump back up to full price.

