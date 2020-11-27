These Camel Toe-Erasing Leggings Are Literal Magic — and They’re Marked Down Until Midnight
As a part-time yoga teacher and full-time comfy clothes fanatic, I always assumed that the camel toe was an inevitable part of a life spent in leggings. But earlier this year, Spanx proved me wrong when I tried its Look at Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings, which are officially the only pair to leave me camel toe-free all day, every day. If you, too, know the struggle of the dreaded center seam, you’re in luck: These leggings are 20 percent off until midnight as part of the brand’s sitewide Cyber Monday deals.
The Look at Me Now leggings entered my life in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’ve been obsessed with them ever since. Available in sizes up to 3X, they feature a super flattering, booty-sculpting silhouette and a comfy yet thick waistband that holds my tummy in place without rolling down. It’s no wonder Sophie Turner, Kylie Jenner, and other celebs have been wearing them for years.
Spanx’s product description explains these leggings are made to move with you, and I couldn’t agree more. Whether I’m practicing yoga, powering through a HIIT workout, or simply lounging on the couch, I can count on them to stretch exactly where and when I need them to, all with minimal adjustments on my end.
The cherry on top? Since these leggings don’t have a center seam, I’ve never had to worry about a camel toe-related malfunction when I wear them going out. The seamless design also makes it virtually impossible to get a wedgie, which we all know is a blessing.
Shop the Look at Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings in one of four colors for just $54 now. Act fast: This is the last day of Spanx's Cyber Week sale, and there’s no telling how long this pair will be in stock.
