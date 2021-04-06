These Pants Look Like Leather But Feel Like Joggers, And They've Been Sold Out Since Fall

Wearing leather pants probably hasn't really been on your mind a lot recently. Wearing sweatpants, on the other hand, probably has. But what if we told you that a leather-sweatpants hybrid that combines the best of both — like the cool factor of leather with the comfort of sweats — exists? We thought you'd be all ears.
Spanx's Leather-Like Joggers are the answer to your post-quarantine style frustrations for the simple reason that they won't have you sacrificing the comfort you've enjoyed the past year for the style you've been yearning for. Sounds like a wardrobe must, right? Right. That's probably why when these new Spanx pants debuted last September, they sold out in less than a month and racked up a 4,500-person waitlist in the process. Now they're back, and they're probably going to sell out even faster than that.
Shop now: $148; spanx.com
These coveted Spanx bottoms — which don't yet have Oprah's stamp of approval, but we could totally see them earning it — are made from a fabric that looks like real leather but doesn't feel quite like it, in that the material is softer, stretchier, and comfier than the real thing. There are a handful of other Spanx-ified features, like an easy-to-pull-on design, a hidden shaping panel near the tummy, functional pockets, and ruched detailing at the waistband and ankles for a flattering effect.
Another must-mention? These Spanx joggers are washable, and anyone who's ever worn real leather and knows the hassle that is laundering them will understand how much of a game-changer that is. Simply throw these leather-like joggers in the wash on a cold, gentle cycle (preferably inside out, too), and they'll come out fresh and clean.
Seeing how fast these leather joggers sold the first time around, we don't expect this restock to last long. Shop the leather-like pants that are as chic as the real thing but as comfy as your favorite pair of sweats for $148.