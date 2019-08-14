I Finally Found a Pair of Jeans That Are Just as Comfortable as Leggings

Image zoom Spanx/Instagram

Spanx may be best known for designing celeb-approved shapewear and super flattering activewear, but did you know that the brand also produces jeans as well? And they aren’t just your average blue jeans either. The entire line of Spanx denim has been designed with “fit, flattery, and function in mind,” and I can personally attest that each pair ticks all those boxes and so much more.

I tested out several pairs from the brand’s denim line — including these slimming skinny jeans and this pair of trendy cropped flares — and can honestly say each pair was better than the last. Along with being super soft and comfy, the jeans also feature the brand’s signature shapewear technology that helps smooth out any lumps or bumps.

Each pair is made with a four-way stretch denim material that moves with you and doesn’t feel constricting like most jeans can. The best part? They are so comfortable it feels like I’m wearing leggings every time I put them on.

Not only are they the most comfortable jeans I’ve tried on, but they may be the most flattering as well. They feature a light compression that instantly sucks everything in, which helped make my legs look leaner and my backside look firmer and more shapely. What’s more, they feature a band around the stomach that smoothes and provides support.

Unlike regular jeans which have a button or zipper fly, Spanx’s denim line is comprised of pull-on silhouettes, so if you’re a fan of crop tops or French tucking your shirts, these jeans might not be ideal. But for everyone else, they will leave a nice smooth layering base for shirts, sweaters, and tunics.

While you may not think a pull-on pair of stretchy jeans will look stylish, think again. These denim pieces may feel like leggings, but they also feature fashion-forward details like raw hemlines, side racing stripes, and distressing that make them look just as fresh and modern as your favorite pair of designer jeans.

The line ranges in size from XS to 3XL and come in a variety of styles, silhouettes, and colors — so you’re sure to find a pair (or two) that suits your style. While I loved all of the jeans that I tested, my favorite two pairs had to be the Vintage Distressed Skinny Jeans and the White Cropped Flare Jeans. They both fit like a glove and were comfortable enough to wear all day and night long.

Unlike most skinny jeans, the brand’s take on the silhouette fit snugly but didn’t dig in at weird places like some other options I’ve tried in the past. As for the cropped flare jeans, I loved how versatile they were. They looked great with casual sneakers and stylish booties alike.

Ready to give the super comfy jeans a try for yourself? Scroll down to shop my favorite two pairs and some other popular styles now.

Spanx Vintage Distressed Skinny Jeans

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $128; spanx.com

Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $128; spanx.com

Spanx Side Stripe Skinny Jeans

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $128; spanx.com

Spanx White Cropped Flare Jeans

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $90 (Orig. $130); spanx.com

Spanx Distressed Skinny Jeans

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $128; spanx.com