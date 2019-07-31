Right Now’s the Best Time to Buy Kardashian-Loved Spanx on Sale

Image zoom Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images

The best way to celebrate the last few days of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is by taking advantage of huge savings on That Thing You’ve Been Eyeing. For us, that Thing is undoubtedly a new pair of celeb-loved shapewear.

Now through August 4 (the final day of this momentous Nordy’s sale), at least 20 different pieces from shapewear geniuses Spanx are on super-sale. Everything from cult-loved leather leggings and celebrity-approved bras to shaping jeans and flattering athleisure are marked down.

To us, though, it’s the brand’s core product that we’re most excited about adding to our carts. Spanx’s Higher Power Mid-Thigh Shaping Shorts are not only a customer favorite with nearly 600 glowing reviews, they’re also a celebrity go-to.

Kim Kardashian has waxed poetic about her love of Spanx well before launching her own tenuously named shapewear brand, and countless other stars like Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss are just as outspoken about wearing their beloved Spanx.

Hundreds of avid reviewers swear by these power shorts for achieving a smooth, compressed middle beneath dresses and jumpsuits.

“These are life changing,” writes one reviewer. “Buy a new pair every year. Best compression, tuck well under bra without rolling down. I wore these to a wedding and they stayed perfectly fit for over 10 hours of me wearing them!”

Today, you can save big on these celebrity and customer-loved shorts thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which ends in just a few days. While the shorts usually retail for $38, you can now get them for just $25. These shorts rarely go on sale, so this 35 percent off deal is huge.

Shop the shorts celebs swear by for lifted butts and smooth tummies for just $25 at Nordstrom.com.