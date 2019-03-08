Women Are Straight Up Obsessed With These Flattering Faux-Leather Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy

While it’s not hard to find a great pair of leggings for working out or weekend fun, finding the perfect pair to wear for a night out or, dare we say it, to the office is a whole other story. While many are figure-flattering, versatile, and comfortable, most leggings feel a bit too casual to style with your favorite pieces — except this pair.

Shoppers across the Internet agree that Spanx’s Faux Leather Moto Leggings are “crazy flattering,” and some have even called them “super hero pants.” Stretchy and comfy, universally flattering, very chic, and starting at just $110, they’re a dream come true. It’s no wonder they’ve earned a 4.5- and 4.4-star rating on Nordstrom and Amazon, respectively.

Owners love their sleek, leather-like look, as well as their tummy-shaping and contoured waistband. And thanks to their unique design, which does away with a center seam, you no longer have to worry about the possibility of an embarrassing camel toe.

It was love at first sight,” one reviewer wrote. “These little black wonders pulled me up in all the right places, hugged all of my curves, and simply looked amazing. I even sat down to do the roll down test and they passed. They are stylish, comfortable, and worth every dime!”

“They are very flattering and versatile,” another chimed in. “I can wear them with athletic attire and dress them up for a night out. They are super comfortable to boot.”

And unlike other options on the market, these pass the workplace test. “I dress them up for work with a long cardigan and some black booties,” one reviewer wrote. “They would also look cute dressed down with an oversized sweater and casual sneakers. They are great quality and I receive lots of compliments when I wear them.”

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $110, spanx.com

And while most real leather pants can leave you feeling hot and uncomfortable (à la Ross Geller) this lightweight, faux-leather option feels much more breathable and stretches for a fit that beautifully contours to your shape. And since they’re made by Spanx, you know they’re going to smooth and support you in all the right places.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $110, spanx.com

Shoppers advise going up a size as they tend to run small, so you may want to keep that in mind. “Follow the sizing chart [versus] what you think you should wear,” one reviewer wrote. “I am usually a small, but in these I am a medium.”

“99% of the time I'm a small in leggings, but I was told to size up, so bought a medium and they are perfect,” another added. “I'd wear them every day if I could.”

Since leggings will no doubt be around for awhile, we say, treat yourself to at least one high-quality pair that you can wear anywhere. Your next flight, girls’ night out, and casual Friday at the office just got that much better.