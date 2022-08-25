Fashion Spanx's Massive End-of-Summer Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Here's What to Buy Three words: Perfect Black Pants. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Spanx Sad summer is over soon? Same. But you know the one good thing about the season's end? End-of-season sales, duh. And we're taking full advantage of them while we can. The markdowns are rolling in on a regular basis these days, but Spanx's end-of-summer sale is the one that currently has our full attention. Don't get us wrong: We love shopping the celebrity-loved brand on a regular day — but on a sale day, we feel like a kid in a candy store. We want… everything. The brand just replenished its markdowns section to include even more styles, which means yes, Spanx's end-of-summer shopping event is really bigger and better than it was 24 hours ago. With over 100 of its best-sellers included, you'll have no problem finding a new Spanx piece (or six, we're not judging) to add into your rotation for fall. But word to the wise: Everything is selling out pretty quickly, so if you see something you like, snag said something stat. Courtesy Shop now: $62 (Originally $88); spanx.com Courtesy Shop now: $104 (Originally $148); spanx.com If you're in need of a little guidance — and frankly, with a sale of this magnitude, it's easy to get overwhelmed by choice — we're here to help. We like to say that we're pretty well-versed in all-things Spanx (call us the Spanx-perts, if you will), so we thought we'd round up some of the most show-stopping buys. Best End-of-Summer Spanx Deals Crop Flare Pants, $90 (Originally $128) AirEssentials Mock Neck Top, $62 (Originally $88) On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant, $90 (Originally $128) AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, $90 (Originally $128) The Get Moving Skort, $50 (Originally $72) Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit, $62 (Originally $88) The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny, $104 (Originally $148) Booty Boost® Active 7/8 Leggings, $69 (Originally $98) Stretch Twill Shorts, $55 (Originally $78) We know Spanx is famous for its butt-lifting leggings that have won over Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian, so whenever we see its famous Booty Boost bottoms on sale, we grab a fresh pair. Right now, you can snag a jammy plum as well as a light chocolate colorway for a reasonable $69. Be advised: Sizes are selling fast. If you're looking for some new office staples, Spanx has you covered on that front as well. The brand's Oprah-approved AirEssentials collection recently expanded to include work-perfect tops, and our personal favorite — the Mock Neck Top — is currently marked to $62. You'll also find a party-ready version of the Oprah-loved Perfect Black Pants (one word: sequins!), as well as comfy, cute shorts perfect for riding out the dog days of summer. Ready to shop now? Head over to Spanx end-of-summer sale, stat. Courtesy Shop now: $50 (Originally $72); spanx.com Courtesy Shop now: $90 (Originally $128); spanx.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit