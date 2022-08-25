Spanx's Massive End-of-Summer Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Here's What to Buy

Sad summer is over soon? Same. But you know the one good thing about the season's end? End-of-season sales, duh. And we're taking full advantage of them while we can.

The markdowns are rolling in on a regular basis these days, but Spanx's end-of-summer sale is the one that currently has our full attention. Don't get us wrong: We love shopping the celebrity-loved brand on a regular day — but on a sale day, we feel like a kid in a candy store. We want… everything.

The brand just replenished its markdowns section to include even more styles, which means yes, Spanx's end-of-summer shopping event is really bigger and better than it was 24 hours ago. With over 100 of its best-sellers included, you'll have no problem finding a new Spanx piece (or six, we're not judging) to add into your rotation for fall. But word to the wise: Everything is selling out pretty quickly, so if you see something you like, snag said something stat.

If you're in need of a little guidance — and frankly, with a sale of this magnitude, it's easy to get overwhelmed by choice — we're here to help. We like to say that we're pretty well-versed in all-things Spanx (call us the Spanx-perts, if you will), so we thought we'd round up some of the most show-stopping buys.

Best End-of-Summer Spanx Deals

We know Spanx is famous for its butt-lifting leggings that have won over Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian, so whenever we see its famous Booty Boost bottoms on sale, we grab a fresh pair. Right now, you can snag a jammy plum as well as a light chocolate colorway for a reasonable $69. Be advised: Sizes are selling fast.

If you're looking for some new office staples, Spanx has you covered on that front as well. The brand's Oprah-approved AirEssentials collection recently expanded to include work-perfect tops, and our personal favorite — the Mock Neck Top — is currently marked to $62.

You'll also find a party-ready version of the Oprah-loved Perfect Black Pants (one word: sequins!), as well as comfy, cute shorts perfect for riding out the dog days of summer.

Ready to shop now? Head over to Spanx end-of-summer sale, stat.

