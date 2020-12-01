The Butt-Lifting Leggings So Many Celebs Wear Are 50% Off Until Tonight
Get a good booty without all the squats.
Spanx just doesn’t quit — and we love the brand for it. If you felt any sort of FOMO this morning about Cyber Week deals you wish you would have acted on, Spanx just did us all a solid and extended its sitewide sale for a few more hours. That means there’s still time to shop some celeb-loved wardrobe staples for less.
Spanx may be best known for its shaping shorts, undies, and bras, including the brand’s iconic Bra-llelujah Bra, which Jennifer Garner raved about to friends. Plus, plenty of A-listers have openly flaunted their nude Spanx shorts in pre-red carpet selfies. But its butt-lifting leggings and fancy pants have gotten just as much love (from Oprah, nonetheless!), making Spanx the ultimate one-stop shop for all your fashion needs.
Shop now: $55 (Originally $110); spanx.com
Shop now: $88 (Originally $110); spanx.com
Spanx’s sitewide markdowns include so many items that rarely get discounted, you’ll want to take advantage ASAP. If you’re looking to stock up on comfy bras, there are plenty of great styles to choose from, though we’re partial to the Garner-approved Bra-llelujah. There’s also a second skin-like unlined bralette that Kylie Jenner owns, and panties that have just the right amount of shaping powers (I’ve tried them!).
The Oprah-loved Perfect Black Pants collection, which includes just about every silhouette you can think of from flattering flares to a classic straight-leg design, is also 20 percent off until tonight. The pants are the perfect mix of comfort and elegance, combined with Spanx’s signature shaping secret.
Shop now: $78 (Originally $98); spanx.com
Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings, which were actually crowned LIKEtoKNOW.it’s most loved fashion find of 2020, are also on rare sale right now. Leather pants with legging-like comfort? We’re sold.
With just a few more hours to shop Spanx’s sitewide sale, we decided to help you out by highlighting the pieces you should be adding to your cart. Check them out below.
Shop now: $46 (Originally $58); spanx.com
Shop now: $18 (Originally $22); spanx.com
Shop now: $72 (Originally $128); spanx.com
Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); spanx.com
Shop now: $18 (Originally $22); spanx.com