Spanx's Ultra-Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Is Finally Back in Stock — but Probably Not for Long
Having a cute, flattering swimsuit on hand is always a good idea, even if you don't intend to hit the beach or pool often this summer. And that's because swimsuits-as-tops season is officially here — yes, it's a thing, and yes, it's one of the most brilliant fashion hacks around. (Hey, even supermodel Gigi Hadid is on board with the style trick.)
While there are a slew of top-quality one and two-pieces on the internet, there's one that has shoppers absolutely enamored: Spanx's classic Swim One-Piece Swimsuit in black and navy that's so popular, both have been sold out for months. The good news? It's officially been restocked in these trusty colors, but if the past is any indication, it'll likely sell out pretty fast again — especially considering the official start of summer is just around the corner.
The one-piece is simple, but that's exactly what makes it so special (and an ideal swimsuit-as-a-top pick). We love a trendy, fashion-forward beachside staple when we see one, but nothing beats a timeless, ultra-classic one that can be worn time and again without ever feeling, well, out of fashion.
Spanx's best-selling one-piece is made from double-layer fabric with built-in UPF 50+ protection. It has a flattering V-neckline with a wireless band that provides comfortable support, adjustable, removable cup inserts, and dig-free shoulder straps and leg openings. Bonus: The suit's also chlorine- and salt-water resistant, meaning it's less prone to fading and damage from chemicals (aka, it'll last you longer).
The swimsuit is available in the just-restocked black and navy colors, but if you prefer something more vibrant, you can also scoop it up in a coastal blue, a mystic green, and hibiscus pink. Every style is available in sizes XS to 3X and costs $178, but considering this 1. will never go out of fashion and 2. can easily be worn as a top, the price is well worth it.
Shop the famous Spanx swimsuit, below. You'll be so happy to have it on hand come summer's heat and humidity.