The Butt-Lifting Leggings That Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon Love Are Finally Back in Stock

If you want to shop celeb-loved activewear that has a huge Hollywood following, you'd be hard pressed to find a brand more commonly seen in A-lister closets than Spanx. Its sports bras, leggings, pants, and shapewear have attracted approvals from the likes of Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss, and Oprah, with the talk show host even famously naming Spanx's Perfect Pants as one of her favorite things. And in the leggings "aisle," nothing has gotten celebrity attention as much as Spanx's Booty Boost 7/8 Leggings. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Nina Dobrev, and Kourtney Kardashian have all been spotted in the brand's Booty Boost leggings, with Garner even owning more than two different colorways of this popular style.
In fact, the black Booty Boost leggings are so popular that they sold out within 48 hours last November and have been unavailable since. But good things come to those who wait, because Spanx has finally restocked the Booty Boost leggings with new colors to boot. The new spring-perfect styles include a Midnight Rose mauve, a North Atlantic seafoam green, a Bark brown, and camo prints in both ruby and pink. Despite the new colors, the leggings still come with the sleek leg-lengthening design that so many celebrities (and shoppers) have come to love.
Spanx's butt-lifting leggings are a mainstay because of their contouring design. High-waisted and just a bit shy of your ankle in length, the Booty Boost 7/8 Leggings create such a flattering silhouette that they're almost the no-squats-needed hack for giving your butt a perky lift. They're made with breathable and sweat-wicking fabric that's essential for tough workouts.
Plus, true to Spanx's shapewear-focused origins, the Booty Boost leggings are created to stave off any visible underwear lines. And like any good pair of leggings, they come with a back drop-in pocket big enough to fit your phone, keys, and earbuds.
The Booty Boost leggings aren't the only new arrivals from Spanx's spring collection, though: The brand recently launched its new Go Lightly Cropped Tank in spring colors that pairs perfectly with the leggings' new colorways, as well as its best-selling Low Impact Sports Bra in a new camo style. Spanx also created a two-piece Booty Boost set with illustrator Jessica Durrant for its "Illuminate-Her" collection, which has a pink poppies design dotted around the pants and sports bra.
Since the Booty Boost leggings sold out in 48 hours, it wouldn't be surprising for them to be gone in a flash again. Shop the leggings below, alongside Spanx's newest drops.
Shop now: $110; spanx.com
Shop now: $48; spanx.com