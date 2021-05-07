This Princess Diana-Approved Trend Is 50% Off at Spanx for 24 Hours Only
Bike shorts are one of those celeb-approved trends that you either love or hate. Some can't stop wearing them with button-downs and chunky sneakers, while others are squarely in the only-for-actual-biking camp. Either way, the season for the controversial but Princess Diana-approved style is back again, and whether you want a pair for fashion or for fitness, Spanx's bike shorts flash sale just made shopping for them a whole lot easier.
Until midnight ET, every bike short from Spanx's Hollywood-loved collection is 50 percent off, with prices starting at just $29. The Look at Me Now Bike Short that Busy Philipps and Whitney Port both love is marked down, as are the Booty Boost styles that are basically shorts versions of Jennifer Garner's favorite leggings.
Shop now: $29–$34; spanx.com
Not only do Spanx bike shorts give your butt a total no-squats-needed lift with their contour lining, but their smoothing cut prevents a muffin top because it won't dig into your waist. The incredibly breathable Booty Boost and Every.Wear bike shorts won't show panty lines, and since they dry so easily, they're perfect for sweaty workouts and hot summer days alike.
If you want something that combines two recent big trends, the Faux Leather Bike Shorts that are super easy to pull on are only $34 today (typically $64). They're way less stuffy than actual leather and can be dressed up or down with crop tops and blazers.
You'll want to shop every single bike short from Spanx for 50 percent off before the sale ends tonight. If previous Spanx sales are any indication, styles will be gone before you know it. Shop all the bike shorts on sale below.
Booty Boost Active 4-inch Short
Shop now: $29 (originally $58); spanx.com
Booty Boost Active 7-inch Bike Short
Shop now: $31 (originally $62); spanx.com
Look at Me Now Bike Short in Black Camo
Shop now: $29 (originally $58); spanx.com
Every.Wear™ Icon 7" Bike Short with pocket
Shop now: $34 (originally $58); spanx.com
Faux Leather Bike Short in Matte Zebra
Faux Leather Bike Short in Black
Faux Leather Bike Short in Matte Snake
