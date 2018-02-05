These Spanx Bras Belong in the Metropolitan Museum of Art

If you're anything like us, or Rose Byrne, or Kim Kardashian West for that matter, you're obsessed with Spanx. Not only have they become so popular that shapewear is predominantly referred to as "Spanx" but they continue to add to their offerings (think: activewear, athleisure, and of course, underwear).

Their bra, the "Bra-llelujah!," has changed lives. It offers support, coverage, smoothing, and adds confidence to your stance. And now, this crowd-pleaser has gotten a gorgeous makeover thanks to the featured work of artist Kim Schuessler who has collaborated with Spanx on a new three-piece capsule.

"My paintings speak visually to what the team at Spanx does every day— honor the power, beauty, creativity and bravery of all women. We chose the Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra to highlight three of my favorite paintings (Wildflower, Enchanted, and The Colorful Life) because the bra offers ample support without compromising on comfort", says Schuessler.

Each of the three limited edition bras is literally a work of art. An added bonus? 20% of all Illuminate-Her proceeds will benefit Monica Campana, an Atlanta entrepreneur and artist who brings cities to life through art. So not only do you get the amazing support that Spanx always offers your bod, but also the opportunity to support the arts. Sign us up!

Scroll down to check out these amazing styles, each priced at $78, and shop the full capsule at spanx.com.