You Can Now Buy Spanx for Your Arms

While Spanx are usually worn under clothes for body shaping (albeit Spanx leggings), there's a new variety in town that is rocked in full view and has social media buzzing.

They're called Spanx Arm Tights, are made from hosiery, and provide a lightweight, comfortable second-skin feeling. Each skintight top is seamless for continuous coverage and is cropped for a no-ride fit. While Spanx fans went into a tizzy at the thought of arm-shaping Spanx when glimpses of the tights were first revealed last week, these Spanx are different from usual undergarments from the brand given that they are non-shaping.

They're meant to be used as layering pieces for transitioning looks from summer to fall instead, but there is still good news: the tights smooth and flatter arms even though they're not specifically geared towards that.

The arm tights are available now on Spanx in a variety of colors including neon pink and yellow, and include shimmery and cable knit and sparkly textures. Sizes range from XS/S, M, L/XL and retail from $30 to $34.