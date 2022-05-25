Spanx Just Added a Silky Soft Romper and Jumpsuit to This Oprah-Approved Collection

The breezy new pieces are an easy way to stay comfy and cool while still looking put together this summer. One InStyle shopping writer who reviewed the AirEssentials tapered pants and cropped pullover said the breathable fabric is "practically the distant cousin of silk pajamas," and that it felt like "velvet" against her skin. The AirEssentials romper and jumpsuit are available in sizes XS to 3XL, and the jumpsuit has additional inseam length options of regular, petite, and tall. The brand recommends selecting your size for either based on your top measurements.