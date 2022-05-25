Spanx Just Added a Silky Soft Romper and Jumpsuit to This Oprah-Approved Collection
Spanx's latest AirEssentials drop is here, and it's perfect for summer. The brand's pillow-soft collection had trouble staying in stock when it first launched, so don't be surprised if the AirEssentials romper and jumpsuit start selling out soon.
ICYMI, Spanx's AirEssentials is a versatile collection of pants, sweatshirts, and tops made from a super lightweight, stretchy, and silky fabric. The Oprah-approved styles (which she said "feels like a hug") are designed to be worn anywhere, from lounging at home to the office.
The brand expanded the collection with sleek tops earlier this year, and now you can snag a short-sleeve romper and sleeveless jumpsuit, too. The romper is available in blue and black, while the jumpsuit comes in navy, black, and brown. Both options have a flattering cinched waist design, as well as a drawstring and pockets.
The breezy new pieces are an easy way to stay comfy and cool while still looking put together this summer. One InStyle shopping writer who reviewed the AirEssentials tapered pants and cropped pullover said the breathable fabric is "practically the distant cousin of silk pajamas," and that it felt like "velvet" against her skin. The AirEssentials romper and jumpsuit are available in sizes XS to 3XL, and the jumpsuit has additional inseam length options of regular, petite, and tall. The brand recommends selecting your size for either based on your top measurements.
Spanx's comfy AirEssentials Midi Skirt and short-sleeve Got Ya Covered tee are also great additions to add to your summer wardrobe. The skirt was one of the original AirEssential launches that sold out quickly, and the newly launched T-shirt is already sold out in select sizes.