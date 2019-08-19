Sophie Turner Wore the Same Dress as Joe Jonas's Ex, Taylor Swift — Three Years Later

Image zoom sophieturner/Instagram

As the old saying goes, great minds think alike — and, sometimes, they end up wearing the same outfit, too.

Over the weekend, Sophie Turner took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband Joe Jonas at his 30th birthday bash. The party was James Bond-themed, which obviously called for something sleek, black, and sexy. The actress (or likely her stylist, Kate Young) went with a spring 2015 Alexandre Vauthier gown, which featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a metal collar. The only catch when it came to this cool, Bond girl-type look? Jonas's ex, Taylor Swift, already wore it three years ago.

Swift stepped out in the exact same dress for the 2016 Oscars. At that time, she completed the ensemble with gold Giuseppe Zanotti heels, which were also pretty similar to Turner's Gianvito Rossi pair.

While it might seem a bit awkward to wear the same thing as your husband's ex, we have a feeling that neither Turner nor Swift mind. For starters, it just proves how great this design is, and the dress looks equally stunning on both women. There also doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the three stars. Earlier this year, Swift revealed how much she regrets the negative things she said about Jonas after their breakup, and she has some history with Turner, too. The two women even posed for a photo together back in 2015, long before Jonas and Turner ever got together.