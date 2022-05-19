Are Sneaker Mules the Next Big Summer 2022 Trend?
We hate to sound like a broken record, but this observation bears repeating: "Ugly," unexpected shoes have a tendency to trend in Hollywood. Kendall Jenner's pool slides are one example, and while we fully expect this cushy shoe to be big in summer 2022, Sophie Turner just ushered in a new footwear find that could give the trusty pool slide a run for its money.
Turner and Joe Jonas were photographed out and about in Beverly Hills early last week, both wearing monochrome 'fits that oozed casual-cool. Jonas wore a caramel-colored corduroy set, while Turner opted for head-to-toe white. Her off-duty look included baggy sweatpants — further proof that celebs are favoring billowy pants over skin-tight ones — a white tank top, and a coordinating cardigan.
Turner grounded the comfy loungewear look with, wait for it — sneaker mules. Before you stop reading, hear us out, because this shoe style is actually impossibly practical and genius for spring and summer. Sneaker mules, which are exactly what the name suggests — half sneaker and half mule — provide the same support and comfort of your favorite kicks with the practicality of your go-to slip-ons.
We're all for a hybrid shoe, and that's because it combines the best of both styles into a single body, which means you don't have to pick and choose. The sneaker mule has the best of both worlds.
Worth mentioning: Not all sneaker mules are created equally, of course. We suggest trying a pair from a brand known for their trainers, like Vionic, Skechers, or Keds, because you can bet that their take on the shoe will maintain the signature comfort their sneakers are known for.
There's this slip-on option from Sketchers that's chunky and right in line with the early-aughts shoe trends we're seeing a lot of right now. Plus, they have over 20,000 five-star reviews, so you can rest assured they're good. But if you prefer a more streamlined style, this Vionic sneaker mule might be for you; its leather-suede upper elevates the silhouette, while its padded sole provides comfortable support all day.
All that to say, pool slides are still poised to be big this season, but sneaker-mules are about to blow up, too. They offer a bit more support than the cushy slides, plus they protect the toes, so you can really get in your step count without worries. Shop some of our favorite sneaker mules inspired by Turner's pair below.
