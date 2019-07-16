Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Secretly Wore the Exact Same Outfit, But Months Apart

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have quite a bit in common: They’re both talented actresses, they’re both married to Jonas brothers, and they’re both considered style icons. But while they’ve each worn outfits that have inspired us to shop (save for Turner’s throwback bubble skirt), we've always thought they had slightly different taste when it came to clothing. That is, of course, until we realized that both Turner and Chopra were fans of the same Victoria Beckham pajama set, each wearing it a few months apart.

Taking to Instagram, the designer gave the "J Sisters" a shout out, including photos of the women wearing a white polka-dot set from the brand's pre-fall 2019 collection. This twinning — and very fashion clown — moment somehow managed to fly under the radar, possibly because Turner and Chopra each made the outfit their own, styling it in two very different ways.

Turner opted to tuck in her spotted fil coupé top, adding pair of gold hoops and gold sandals to complete her look. Chopra also stuck with the gold theme, but made the set seem slightly laid-back by letting her shirt hang loose. She also carried a cream colored bag and layered on delicate necklaces, rather than statement jewels.

It should also be noted that Beckham herself stepped out in this same design back in March. The designer decided to add fuchsia pumps for a surprising pop of color, and wore a gold pendant necklace while carrying a gold clutch.

All of these outfits just prove just how versatile these pieces can be — although they're definitely investments. Right now, the top rings in $985 while the trousers cost $995.