Sophie Turner’s Pre-Wedding Dress Is So Stunning, She Should Re-Wear It On Her Big Day

There’s no wedding quite like a Jonas Brothers wedding (hello, Nick and Priyanka’s multiple, extravagant events), but Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s weekend-long celebration is practically a mini fashion show. As the couple prepares to say "I do" in France this weekend, they've been pulling out all the stops when it comes to their outfits. The latest look that has us feeling a bit like a heart-eyed emoji? Turner's white Cushnie column dress, which she wore on Friday while hanging out with family and friends.

The piece looked stunning on the bride-to-be, who kept the rest of her look minimal, only adding a small "J" pendant necklace and metallic heels. It was simple, sleek, and very '90s, in our opinion, reminding us of something similar that Gwyneth Paltrow wore back in 1995.

Of course, it wasn't just this pre-wedding ensemble that had us talking. We're also big fans of Turner's knot-front Choosy shirt dress, which she wore earlier in the week while having dinner at Ralph Lauren's restaurant.

If this is what the Game of Thrones actress is wearing before her big day (err, second big day), we can't wait to see what she walks down the aisle in!