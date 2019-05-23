Sophie Turner’s Cap-Toe Heels Are so Good, She’s Been Wearing Them for Weeks
The star is pulling a Kate Middleton.
Despite the excessive amount of clothing we have in our closets, we've been guilty of wearing the same stuff on repeat. It's just that our go-to blazer/sneakers/bag somehow pairs well with every outfit — and we have a feeling that Sophie Turner (or at least her stylist, Kate Young) knows what we're talking about. After all, the new Mrs. Joe Jonas has been wearing the same Louis Vuitton heels for days while promoting her new movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
VIDEO: Summer Style Tips from Sophie Turner
It's easy to see why this pair is Turner's current favorite. They're black slingbacks, but also have a silver cap-toe, making them a bit more interesting than your average option. She's worn them with skirts and dresses, but also styled them with jeans and a crop top, proving that they're pretty versatile. While they ring in at $925 and are an investment piece, they're classic and high-quality enough to be worth the splurge. These aren't the type of shoes you pack away and break out every so often; they can be worn for every occasion and every season for years to come.
Take a look at the four different outfits Sophie has worn with her Louis Vuitton Urban Twist Slingback heels. It's all the convincing you'll need to snag a pair for yourself.
The star proved these Louis Vuitton heels look great with a pair of high-waisted jeans. They made the casual piece seem a bit more elevated.
Turner went with an '80s-inspired dress for the X-Men: Dark Phoenix photocall in London, finishing things off with the same slingbacks.
Of course, Sophie's black pumps perfectly completed her leather look.
Since they're such a classic shoe, the Louis Vuitton heels balanced out Sophie's futuristic outfit.
To buy: $925; louisvuitton.com