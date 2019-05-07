Sophie Turner Channeled a Sequined Superhero at This Year's Met Gala

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She stars on one of our favorite shows (Game of Thrones), she just got married to a boy bander (Joe Jonas), and now, Sophie Turner is looking like she's ready to save the day at the 2019 Met Gala. The actress and newlywed popped up on the pink carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton look, which, according to her stylist Kate Young, was meant to give off "a superhero vibe."

"It looks like a jumpsuit but it’s two pieces," Kate told us over the phone earlier on Monday. "It’s entirely sequined in a print that’s supposed to resemble the Pompidou Center in Paris. It’s really fun."

She wasn't lying about the fun part, either. It was bight, and graphic, and perfectly coordinated with Joe's look as well.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Since Sophie has a lot on her plate at the moment — the actress also has a movie, Dark Phoenix, coming out in June — Kate used this event as the opportunity to dress her in something "non-traditional" and wasn't scared to be a bit over-the-top when interpreting this year's Camp: Notes on Fashion theme. "I don’t think it’s shocking, but it’s not like, a pretty gown," Kate said. "I think [this look is] sort of about the inside matching the outside, in a funny way — a physical manifestation of inner creativity."