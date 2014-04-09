Sophia Webster's Statement Shoes for J. Crew Will Put Spring in Your Step

Sophia Webster is out to make you smile. A protégée of London's shoe mastermind Nicholas Kirkwood, this Brit footwear princess's perky patterns have already won over some of Hollywood's biggest trendsetters, including Rita Ora, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna. This month she's bringing her signature, whimsical styles to a broader fan base thanks to a 13-piece collaboration with J. Crew, available at the end of this month at jcrew.com and J. Crew stores for prices starting at $320. "I want to show people you can express your personality through statement shoes," she says. "Just keep the rest of your outfit low-key."

Exactly how, you ask? Keep everything else simple, advises J. Crew's head women's designer Tom Mora, who worked closely with Webster (pictured, below) to create the collaboration. "Clothes are becoming so minimal and clean, women are really responding to statement heels because you can still look like you’re dressed with all-white, all-blue, all-black, and then you have this amazing shoe that has it all," says Mora.

That way, your shoes will grab the attention they deserve. "What’s incredible is that each shoe has such complexity," adds Mora. "There’s nothing simple about any of them. There’s so much color and texture and pattern happening, it really reflects who Sophia Webster is as a designer." And, more than anything, they're fun. "When you put on the shoes, you’ll know you’re going to have a really fun evening. Or if you’re feeling serious, it’ll definitely put a smile on your face!"

Click through the gallery to get specific tips for how to wear each of the designs.

—Grace Lee