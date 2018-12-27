The Something Navy x Nordstrom Collection Is Finally On Sale — Here’s Exactly What to Buy

Image zoom Something Navy

The word “commotion” doesn’t even begin to describe the frenzy that takes place when Arielle Charnas drops a new collection. The blogger-turned-designer’s first Something Navy x Nordstrom collaboration literally broke the retailer’s website and, while thankfully the second and third releases didn’t cause any technical issues, merchandise from both was snatched up in record time.

Which is why it’s kind of amazing that there is actually a handful of top-rated products from the Something Navy line currently on sale at Nordstrom. The highest markdowns are up to 60 percent off, and there’s a robust selection of items listed for 40 percent off, which includes the stunning outerwear and chic separates that made us fall in love with the line in the first place.

If you didn’t get a chance to shop the collections when they first touched down, now’s the absolute best time to get in on the action. Check out our top discounted picks from the Something Navy x Nordstrom line below, and see everything that’s currently on sale here.

