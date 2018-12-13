The Blogger Collab That Crashed Nordstrom’s Site Is Back With a New Collection

Image zoom Something Navy

Arielle Charnas is a blogger, a designer, a mother of two, and, most recently, a Nordstrom site-crasher. On the morning of the accomplished fashion influencer’s first clothing collaboration with the retailer, Nordstrom.com experienced major malfunctions — which many have attributed to the flood of traffic from zealous followers looking to shop the collection.

The collection sold out in record time, leaving many of those affected by the site glitches disgruntled and unable shop the chic, Instagram-worthy pieces.

At 9am today, Charnas’ third collection under the name of her blog, Something Navy, finally touched down at Nordstrom. It seems as though the powers that be took necessary measures to avoid a repeat fiasco because, thankfully, the site is intact and, yes, the collection is completely gorgeous.

Charnas’ hip, how-does-she-do-it, mom style shines through in chic, holiday-ready pieces that we cannot wait to live in all season long. From cuddly, must-have outerwear to blouses in silky fabrics, we truly want every single item. Plus, the collection is inclusive, available in sizes from XXS to XXL.

VIDEO: How Do Bloggers Make Their Money?

If you plan on shopping these stunning pieces, there’s no question that you have to act fast. Based on past performance, the collection is guaranteed to sell out — maybe even by today. Check out some of our favorite pieces below, and shop the full collection here (while you still can).

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $79; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $159; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $89; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $189; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $169; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $79; nordstrom.com