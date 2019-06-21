Women Are Freaking Out About This Best-Selling T-Shirt Bra — and It’s Only $25 Today

Image zoom Instagram/SomaIntimates

Shopping for bras can be the biggest chore, especially for larger-sized busts, when comfort and support is especially vital. Navigating the seas of crummy, poorly-constructed chest prisons to find that one gem of an undergarment can seem impossible at times, but hundreds of reviewers think they’ve found the perfect everyday bra.

Soma’s ‘Memorable’ Full Coverage Front Close Racerback Bra has a near-perfect rating from almost 300 enthusiastic shoppers. Available in 32A though 42DDD, shoppers of all sizes are obsessed with how extremely comfy this style is.

“This might be the best bra I've ever owned,” writes one reviewer. “This is my second purchase of this exact bra. I might need one in every color. I wear it all the time and I don't even take it off the minute I get home! Wonderful wonderful bra. Buy one now!”

“This is my favorite bra,” writes another. “I have a problem with my bra strap always falling off my right shoulder and this stops that problem as well as avoids the straps showing with sleeveless tops or tank tops. The way the back is designed also avoids the problem of back fat showing above or below a back closing bra band. I am a 38D so welcome the full-coverage it provides, especially under the arms. I wear this bra 90 percent of the time.”

The Full Coverage Front Close Racerback Bra comes in four shades — ivory, light nude, soft tan, and black — and features a front-clasp closure that makes it extremely easy to slip in and out of. As many reviewers have pointed out, the racerback rear design is not only practical, it’s also extremely flattering worn under clothing.

Today, Soma is offering this best-selling bra for only $25, marked down from a regular retail price of $48, as part of its Semi-Annual Sale. The sale only runs through July 2, so if you want to get in on this discount, you have to act fast.

Shop the bra that women are calling their “favorite” for just $25 at Soma.com.