Women With Big Busts Swear by This Bra — and It’s Just $15 Today Only

I have, at various times in my life, found myself understocked on well-fitting bras in acceptable condition. You know those moments — digging through your drawer to pull out the same beat-up, pilling, warped-underwire bra that’s a size or two off, and then avoiding certain tops and dresses because it shows through clothes awkwardly.

So many women share this experience because, whatever the actual color, we always end up paying a pink tax on bras. A well-rounded collection should include a t-shirt bra, strapless or convertible, bralette, and a sports bra, — and depending on your size, preference, and condition, that list could also include a minimizer, a push-up, a nursing bra, or a chest binder. Hovering around $60 a piece, that shopping list can quickly add up to over $500. Sometimes it just seems easier to just keep wearing that ratty old cotton bra you bought at Victoria’s Secret a full decade ago rather than dropping serious coinage on a new collection.

Today, though, refreshing your intimates drawer has never been more affordable, thanks to Soma’s One-Day Bra Sale. Happening today only, this sale is major, and we already know which style we’re immediately adding to cart.

Soma’s Enbliss Full Coverage Underwire Bra has over 260 perfect ratings from women who are calling the style a godsend for people with large busts. The t-shirt bra’s soft cups are supported by an underwire so comfortable, you’d barely notice it’s there at all if it weren’t for the weightless lift it proved. Its slightly stretchy straps don’t dig or pinch and are completely adjustable for the perfect fit.

Reviewers are obsessed with seemingly every detail of the bra. “I have a hard time finding bras that fit comfortably,” writes one buyer. “Many times the cups have some vacant space at the top (I nursed my 4 children). I was able to fill this bra without spilling out. The support and comfort were also top notch. Lastly, I loved that the straps stayed on my shoulders where they belong. a lot of times I can only achieve this with racer backs. Would highly recommend and will be purchasing in other colors too.”

“This bra is very comfortable and even has a little bit of padding in the under arm pit area,” writes another. “The straps don't fall down and it actually goes low enough across my back that those extra back fat pockets don't get squeezed out like they do in most other bras. I will be ordering this same bra in a few more colors as soon as I can. Thank you Soma!”

The bra, which usually retails for $58, is on sale right now for just $15. In fact, every Soma bra on the site has been marked down to $15 or less with code 38010. The fine print on this deal stipulates that you can only get one bra per customer at this rate, but not to worry! The sale can also be combined with other offers on the site, including the buy one, get one half off deal — meaning you can get one bra at $15, and the second at half the regular retail price.

This sale only lasts one day, so if you want to save $43 on the bra women are calling “perfect,” you have to act fast.

Shop this comfortable, best-selling bra for large busts for just $15 at Soma.com.