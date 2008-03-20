Solid Colors

InStyle.com
Mar 20, 2008 @ 2:33 pm
Roger Vivier
pinterest
Roger Vivier

Lemon yellow leather bag, $1,795; rogervivier.com for stores.

Shop this trend here!
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Juko
pinterest
Juko

Bold resin beaded necklace, $198; at Montmarte, 212-823-9821.

See more Spring Trends!
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Rickard Shah
pinterest
Rickard Shah

Peep-toe silk-satin flats, $615; poshonmain.com or 425-454-2022.

See more Spring Trends!
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Christian Louboutin
pinterest
Christian Louboutin

Satin mules in bold hues, $550; 212-396-1884.

Shop this trend here!
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Chanel
pinterest
Chanel
Patent-python bag in Yves Klein blue, $2,495; 800-550-0005.

See more bright colors!
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Roger Vivier


Lemon yellow leather bag, $1,795; rogervivier.com for stores.

Shop this trend here!
Advertisement
2 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Juko


Bold resin beaded necklace, $198; at Montmarte, 212-823-9821.

See more Spring Trends!
3 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Rickard Shah


Peep-toe silk-satin flats, $615; poshonmain.com or 425-454-2022.

See more Spring Trends!
Advertisement
4 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Christian Louboutin


Satin mules in bold hues, $550; 212-396-1884.

Shop this trend here!
Advertisement
5 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Chanel

Patent-python bag in Yves Klein blue, $2,495; 800-550-0005.

See more bright colors!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!