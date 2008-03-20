whitelogo
Solid Colors
Mar 20, 2008 @ 2:33 pm
Roger Vivier
Lemon yellow leather bag, $1,795;
rogervivier.com
for stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Juko
Bold resin beaded necklace, $198; at Montmarte, 212-823-9821.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Rickard Shah
Peep-toe silk-satin flats, $615;
poshonmain.com
or 425-454-2022.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Christian Louboutin
Satin mules in bold hues, $550; 212-396-1884.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Chanel
Patent-python bag in Yves Klein blue, $2,495; 800-550-0005.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
