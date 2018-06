1 of 6 MCV Photo

How to Wear It

An alternative to the full mini, these shorts are meant for going places where flat khakis or hot pants never go, like a cocktail party or a dinner date. The soft pleating rejects voluminous peasant tops for tailored or belted jackets and tucked-in shirts. Step out in smart open sandals or heels. After all, you’re going places.



Photos: left, Chloe; right, Tommy Hilfiger