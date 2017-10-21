12 Wireless Bras We Are Currently Obsessed with

We have news that will blow your mind: Bras without underwire can still be supportive. We know it sounds too good to be true, but we have the bras to prove that it! With the proper construction soft-cup bras can give you all the support you need but with 100 times more comfort.

To achieve next-level comfort soft-cup bras are designed in a few ways. Some options have thicker bands, while others utilize bonded seams under the breast, spacer cup fabric, or wider side panels. Regardless of the how it's done, all of these techniques are created to add breast support to a bra without wire. While women with certain size breasts may not find enough support in a soft cup bra for daily wear, they are still great to have in your lingerie drawer.

Try out these soft cup bras while running errands, relaxing on a Sunday, or under something sexy for your night out. Now, it's your turn to try out these bras!