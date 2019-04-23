Sofía Vergara’s Latest Denim Collection Just Dropped and Everything Is Under $40

Image zoom Courtesy

We know Sofía Vergara best for her accomplishments in Hollywood — the Modern Family star and highest paid TV actress in the world, if you hadn’t heard — but we’ve recently found a new reason to issue praise. Earlier this year, in partnership with Walmart, Sofia launched her very own line of affordable denim and everyday separates.

Today, that line expands even further with the addition of her Summer collection featuring dresses, tops, rompers, and, yes, those impeccable butt-making jeans. The latest 32-piece drop went live on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET this morning, and it’s just as good as (if not better than) the first.

“People are loving my jeans because every pair is versatile, comfortable, affordable and high quality,” Sofia told InStyle. “But the main reason is simple: they look great in them! From the skinny ankle to wide flares, every single woman can find a pair of jeans that makes them feel confident and works with their style. It’s also amazing that women don’t have to spend a lot of money to look amazing.”

With each piece priced at $38 or less, we’re tempted to overhaul our whole closet and just get one of everything. But if you want to narrow down your selection to a few key pieces, Sofía herself has shared her personal faves.

See her top picks below and explore the entire line at Walmart.com.

