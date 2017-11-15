Sofia Vergara’s Underwear Subscription Service Launches the ‘First Break’ Campaign

Back in September, Sofia Vergara made us go crazy when she launched her underwear subscription service EBY. The company makes performance-based seamless panties that literally feel like a second skin (and you won't have to worry about them ever riding up, too). There's even more good news because the brand just debuted their First Break campaign. It's all about empowering women, and it features a host of strong and inspiring ladies. Fitness influencers Holly Rilinger (@hollyrilinger), Jessie Diaz (@curveswithmoves), Alex Silver-Fagan (@alexsilverfagan) and Sylvie Curci (@sylvie.curci) are the stars of the campaign, which is about more than just capturing a pretty picture.

First Break focuses on showing the pivotal moments in life that help women to achieve success. Throughout the month of November, the stars of the campaign will share their first-break stories on social media. EBY is working to make sure more ladies are able to receive their first breaks, too, through microfinance. It's a loan that helps women get out of poverty by funding their businesses ventures.

Courtesy EBY

Rilinger, a former professional basketball player, created LIFTED a combination of HIIT and meditation. Diaz, a dancer and fitness model, teaches a Body Positive dance class. Curci, a professional acroyogi, uses strength and flexibility to defy gravity. Lastly, Silver-Fagan founded a boutique fitness studio Solace, promoting sexy is strong.

The best part about the campaign: Each influencer is also a champion for body positivity, showcasing how being fit comes in many shapes and sizes. And it's obvious to see that achieving and maintaining a healthy mind and body is important to all of the ladies, which makes them the perfect stars for the movement.

You can join EBY's First Break campaign, too, on their social channels @JoinEBY.