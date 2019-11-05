Sofia Vergara Is Wearing the Hell Out of These $30 Jeans

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Leave it to Sofia Vergara to shut down overpriced-denim snobs with nothing more than a strut through LA. The actress and designer stepped out in a pair of curve-skimming boyfriend jeans that she created as part of her Sofia Jeans collection for Walmart, instantly proving that comfy, flattering pants don’t need to cost more than $30.

The Sofia Jeans Bagi Boyfriend Cuffed Destructed Patch Mid-Rise Jeans that Vergara wore feature a handful of eye-shaped applique patches and strategic destructed details, giving them a unique signature. Their softened cotton-elastane fabric lends them an already broken-in feel, so you can wear them comfortably all day.

Sofia has been spotted in the boyfriend jeans not once but twice in the past couple weeks. When we spoke to her about the collection earlier this year, she cited the Sofia skinny jeans as her favorite style, but her recent affinity for this relaxed fit has us wondering if she’s found a new go-to.

A heel girl for life, Sofia has paired these pants with black Stuart Weitzman platform sandals and lifted Nike sneakers, but their casual style means you can wear them with just about any type of shoe.

Sofia made these jeans look like they must cost north of $100 but, thankfully for us, they’re just $30. Shop Vergara’s antidote to overpriced denim for $30 at Walmart.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $30; walmart.com