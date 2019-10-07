Sofia Richie’s No-Fail Outfit Idea Is Super Easy

Image zoom Courtesy

While many people struggle to find their signature aesthetic — AKA a specific style they stick to when picking out their clothes — Sofia Richie already has one that's instantly recognizable. At any given moment, the 21-year-old can be seen wearing sleek, tailored, often monochromatic looks, and at Vince Camuto's Sunset Soiree last week, Richie completed the look with a pair of must-have boots.

“You can always count on them to be on-trend from season to season, and they have an array of shoes that can be styled many ways," she told InStyle about Vince Camuto. "My favorite style is, of course, the Kervana ($250), but the Kashiana ($229) in the snake print is a very close second."

The star said heeled boots and simple boots in general were definitely her picks when it comes to fall's top shoe trends.

"It’s so fun to layer when it starts to get colder, and play with colors and beanies all sorts of fun accessories," she said. "I just had a massive fall clean out in my closet, so my closet right now is in need of serious fall shopping, which I can’t wait for!"

Scrolling through Richie's Instagram, it's near-impossible not to notice the amount of matching sets she seems to own — something that she readily admitted to when asked about how to style them.

"There’s nothing that makes me happier than a matching set," she told us before commenting how easy they are to wear. "It obviously looks so right together and, in my eyes, you can’t go wrong."

Still, you won't catch Richie dressing up all the time, no matter how fail-proof the outfit is. Unlike women like Emily Ratajkowski, the star doesn't have a glamorous dog-walking outfit idea.

"When I’m walking Hersh in the fall — which is the only season besides winter that I’ll walk her — I just bundle up in sweats and a hoodie. Besides that, she lives her best life running free all day in the backyard, exploring."