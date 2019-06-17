Sofia Carson’s Red Carpet Outfits Will Convince You That the ‘80s Are Back

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 @ 1:09 pm
Sergio Necoechea

If you aren’t yet following Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star Sofia Carson, you definitely should be. Not only is the 26-year-old a multi-threat, having mastered both acting and singing (AKA two talents she puts on display in Disney Channel’s Descendants movies), she’s also a style icon. We can always count on Carson to channel Audrey Hepburn or evoke old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet, and for 2019’s ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration, things were no different. This time however, the star was hosted the award show, meaning she got to wear even more stunning outfits throughout the night — and thankfully, had no problem giving InStyle exclusive details on those looks, complete with behind-the-scenes photos.

Styled by Nicolas Bru, Caron's dresses also included some signature details from a different decade: the ‘80s. As Bru told us via email, there were lots a lot of “bold colors, metallic leather, and strong shoulders,” and the designs were “asymmetrical plus a hint of Robert Palmer girl.”

Ahead, read all about Carson’s aesthetic for the night, as well as what it’s like being part of the PLL family and why she can't stop following Elle Fanning.

The Outfits Were a Throwback

"Our inspiration for the night was totally '80s, which I’ve always loved and is a big trend I’m seeing right now. I wanted the fashion to be a part of the narrative of the show, rather than a distraction — a true reflection of the mood of the evening. "
And, Of Course, There Was a Theme

"We had a one shoulder theme going throughout the night. I love bold shoulders or one-shoulder pieces, and a few of my looks had that in common, from my opening number black Couture Vauthier dress, to the Black Balmain Blazer top I wore to host."

One-shoulder dress, Saint Laurent; gloves, Gaspar; shoes, Saint Laurent; earrings, Jacob and Co; ring, Djula

The Girl's Got a Signature Style

"I have a soft spot for glamour. I gravitate toward glamorous, timeless, classic pieces with a fresh or effortless feel. Some of my favorite designers are Vauthier, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Valentino and my dear Giambattista Vali."

Blazer, Balmain; jeans, 3x1; shoes, Saint Laurent
She's Loving Her Latest Gig

“To be a part of the [Pretty Little Liars]franchise is an honor, and to have been embraced by the PLL fandom has been such a beautiful journey. I’ve loved every second of it.”

Zoom In On Those Extras

"I don’t normally wear a lot of jewelry on the day to day, but I love wearing jewelry for events like tonight. Finding pieces that truly compliment and complete the looks; I’m obsessed with the diamond climbers I wore with the yellow Vauthier. If you look closely, the diamonds are shaped like hearts."

Yellow jacket dress, crystal belt, and black PVC boots, Alexandre Vauthier; heart-shaped diamond climbers, Jacob and Co

Color Was Key For This Show

"I wanted to stick to mainly ‘80s-inspired, bright and metallic colors. They’re bold, fun, and powerful, and I love how they work on stage. All three Vauthier dresses were shiny in some way, from bright yellow, to the silver couture dress, to the bronze."
Sofia Knows That Shoes Make the Look

"I feel powerful in boots — unstoppable almost — like I’m wearing armor."

Metallic leather dress, Alexandre Vauthier; boots; Jimmy Choo

She's Got a Style Icon

“Elle Fanning. I would open Instagram every morning while she was at Cannes just to see what she was wearing and I think my heart stopped when I saw her in that vintage Dior. I love how she is always, always classic and timeless yet effortlessly fresh.”

Dress, Alexandre Vauthier; shoes, Marco de Vincenzo
