Sofia Carson’s Red Carpet Outfits Will Convince You That the ‘80s Are Back

If you aren’t yet following Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star Sofia Carson, you definitely should be. Not only is the 26-year-old a multi-threat, having mastered both acting and singing (AKA two talents she puts on display in Disney Channel’s Descendants movies), she’s also a style icon. We can always count on Carson to channel Audrey Hepburn or evoke old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet, and for 2019’s ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration, things were no different. This time however, the star was hosted the award show, meaning she got to wear even more stunning outfits throughout the night — and thankfully, had no problem giving InStyle exclusive details on those looks, complete with behind-the-scenes photos.

Styled by Nicolas Bru, Caron's dresses also included some signature details from a different decade: the ‘80s. As Bru told us via email, there were lots a lot of “bold colors, metallic leather, and strong shoulders,” and the designs were “asymmetrical plus a hint of Robert Palmer girl.”

Ahead, read all about Carson’s aesthetic for the night, as well as what it’s like being part of the PLL family and why she can't stop following Elle Fanning.