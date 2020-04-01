Listen, Long Socks Are Cool Again
We thought we'd seen it all — the return of bubble skirts, dad shirts, and Mary Jane shoes, too — but still we didn't expect that the biggest accessory trend of 2020 would end up being socks. We're talking about the long, just-hitting-the-ankle kind, which have slowly been making their return over the past few months. They've popped up on the runway (for both spring and fall!) as well as on our favorite celebrities. And, don't even get us started when it comes to street style — this tiny accessory is a common thread in some of the best outfits we've seen.
Just like a padded headband, socks have the ability to take a look to the next level. They can be styled with jeans and dressed up with heels. They might provide a pop of color, or give things a retro feel.
Take a look at why we plan to ditch those no-shows in favor of something slightly longer. The good news is, you probably already have a few pairs in your sock drawer.
They've Been All Over the Runway
And not just at Salvatore Ferragamo, styled with bow-embellished flats. We saw socks at Michael Kors, Fendi, and even in Marc Jacobs' fall 2020 collection. Plus, remember when they popped up at Chanel's spring Couture show?
Celebrities Are Loving the Trend
Janelle Monáe stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a bright white pair, which stood out against her checkered shoes.
It Doesn't Take Much Effort to Get On Board
For spring 2020, ankle socks will look sweet when worn with a midi skirt and loafers. Just one of many 1940s-era fashion trends coming back full force this season.
But, of Course, Jeans Work Too
Just go with a cropped cut. Now, your socks will still be visible from all angles.
Don't Forget About Leggings
Embrace the '80s — or, at least, work-from-home style — and wear a scrunched-up pair of longer socks with an oversized sweatshirt or windbreaker.
They'll Give Your Slacks a Bit of Flair
A colorful option will really pop against a neutral pair of pants.
Socks Work For All Occasions
Style them with a fancy dress — like this sequined, silver option — if you want your outfit to feel more casual and cool.
Invest in a Pointelle, Lace, or Sheer Pair
Not only are they eye-catching, they're lighter and will look great with sandals or open-toed shoes during warmer months. (Yeah, we said it.)
Experiment With Different Decades
The '40s are back, baby, and socks — along with a collared, boucle coat and a headscarf — are a great way to embrace the delicate femininity of that era.