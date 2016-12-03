5 Sock-and-Boot Matches Made in Fashion Girl Heaven

Alexis Parente (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Dec 03, 2016

All right, if you’re wearing boots, then you’re most likely also wearing socks (unless you’re wearing cut-out boots or, you know, have made the executive decision to just go sans socks—you brave soul). As we gear up with this winter’s must-have boots, we mustn’t forget about the outfit-making powers a pair of chic socks can yield. The magic is in the details, people!

Imagine this: You stomping down the sidewalk in a pair of leather Chelsea boots, some sporty tube socks, and a fitted dress that makes you feel like a Bright Young Thing. It’s not Fashion Month yet, but street-style photographers have a sixth sense for the impeccably well-dressed. So there they are, jumping out from every corner just to snap a shot of you. And you? You’re still sashaying down the concrete catwalk like you’re the Model of the Moment and your boot-sock combo is what got you there. Own it. Rock it. Any moment can be a fashion moment.

Shop below for five chic ways to pair your winter boots and cozy socks.

Wingtip Chelseas + Tube Socks

Give your inner punk persona a sporty twist. Think Natalie Portman skipping gym class in Léon: The Professional.

Shop the combo: Topshop socks, $6; topshop.com. Tod's boots, $318 (originally $455); matchesfashion.com.

Classic Ankle Boots + Beaded Embellishment Socks

How adorable are these tiny metallic dots? We see them peeking out over these leather boots, a blush satin slip dress, and a tough biker jacket for that sophisticated-cool vibe.

Shop the combo: Cos socks, $9; cosstores.com. Gianvito Rossi boots, $665 (originally $950); net-a-porter.com.

Bow-Bedecked Booties + Rugby Socks

A little color clash never hurt nobody. Channel your inner Paris Fashion Week street-style star with this standout combo.

Shop the combo: American Apparel socks, $10; americanapparel.com. Zara boots, $139; zara.com.

Suede Boots + Frilly Socks

Let these ruffled socks play peek-a-boo with this pair of heeled suede booties.

Shop the combo: Far Away from Close by Anthropologie socks, $15; anthropologie.com. Barneys New York boots, $395; barneys.com.

Velvet Brocade Boots + Sheer Metallic Socks

Go glam-rock with this metallic and velvet pairing.

Shop the combo: Free People socks, $12; lordandtaylor.com. Aquazzura boots, $825; mytheresa.com.

