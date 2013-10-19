#BestofDigi: Designer Sites We're Swooning Over

Courtesy Photo (3)
Jennifer Merritt
Oct 19, 2013 @ 5:50 am

Sure, we love to visit the websites of designers like Phillip Lim and Tory Burch to shop, but we'll admit we hit them on occasion just because they are so darn pretty to look at. Still, the beauty of these sites isn't just surface level -- consider how Alexander Wang's site offers live feeds of his runway shows, and Narciso Rodriguez has brought personal shopping services online. Check out these and five more sites we selected to feature in our November issue's #bestofdigi roundup, which also focuses on additional sites in the realms of shopping, beauty, health, dining out and more. Plus, check out the discount codes 29 of these sites have offered up exclusively to InStyle readers! (And be sure to tell us what deals you picked up on social media using #bestofdigi.)

1 of 7 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

31philliplim.com
Use the virtual dressing room to mix and match your picks, and watch edgy exclusive videos—this fall’s campaign was filmed in Tokyo and stars Japanese actress Kiko Mizuhara and Louis Simonon, the son of Clash bassist Paul Simonon.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Alexander Wang

alexanderwang.com
Go for sleek design and live feeds of runway shows; stay for amazing promos. A summer socialmedia campaign alerted fans to an event in N.Y.C. in which attendees got to grab, for free, as much T by Alexander Wang loot as they could carry!
3 of 7 Courtesy

Burberry

kisses.burberry.com
For the current collection, Mario Testino shot Sienna Miller and her fiancé locking lips, but Burberry wants you to get in on the action too: With the Burberry Kisses tool, romance seekers can snap selfies of their own smooched lips and send digital kisses to friends.
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

katespade.com
saturday.com
The brand has a lock on two sites: her high-end label (find her city guides there) and the Kate Spade Saturday site, where you earn points for favoriting, inviting friends, and buying her affordable and equally peppy line. (5,000 points = weekender bag!)
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Narciso Rodriguez

narcisorodriguez.com
Don’t let the brand’s pared down aesthetic fool you: This new site has plenty of bells and whistles, like a complimentary personal shopping service and exclusive styles. Most e-commerce arrives with a free fragrance.
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Tory Burch

toryburch.com
We love her blog about as much as we love her clothes—which is a lot! Read about all things preppy chic: travel guides, book recs, street-style snaps, Spotify playlists. You can even watch original short films.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Victoria Beckham

victoriabeckham.com
For her online-only ICON offerings, the designer handpicks dresses from past collections and reissues the designs in both classic and new colors. Exclusives also include accessories like an irresistible range of exotic-skin zip pouches.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!