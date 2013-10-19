Sure, we love to visit the websites of designers like Phillip Lim and Tory Burch to shop, but we'll admit we hit them on occasion just because they are so darn pretty to look at. Still, the beauty of these sites isn't just surface level -- consider how Alexander Wang's site offers live feeds of his runway shows, and Narciso Rodriguez has brought personal shopping services online. Check out these and five more sites we selected to feature in our November issue's #bestofdigi roundup, which also focuses on additional sites in the realms of shopping, beauty, health, dining out and more. Plus, check out the discount codes 29 of these sites have offered up exclusively to InStyle readers! (And be sure to tell us what deals you picked up on social media using #bestofdigi.)
#BestofDigi: Designer Sites We're Swooning Over
Courtesy Photo (3)