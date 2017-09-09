These Dogs Definitely Win Best Dressed at NYFW This Year

Courtesy
Rachel Crocetti
Sep 08, 2017

New York Fashion Week is in full-swing and the city is filled with street style fashionistas and cat-walking models. In the midst of all the runway shows, we took a second to attend a completely different type of exhibit featuring our favorite beagle.

The "Snoopy and Belle in Fashion" international traveling exhibition has made its way to Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan, where Snoopy and his pal are outfitted in glamorous outfits from all the leading designers. From a punk rock Betsey Johnson getup to tiny Alexander and Eliza Hamilton costumes by Tony award winner Paul Tazewell, these dogs are the definition of in style.

If you're interested in seeing a wide breadth of designer outfits (in miniature sizing!), this is the exhibit for you. Each ensemble is true to the designer's brand, right down to the oversized sunglasses that Rachel Zoe is known for. Diane Von Furstenberg created the world’s smallest version of her signature wrap dress for Belle while Colleen Atwood used the same fabric she used creating the Mad Hatter's outfit in Alice in Wonderland.

If you grew up as a fan of Charles M. Schulz and all the Peanuts gang, you'll enjoy seeing Snoopy like you've never seen him before. That is, in couture!

Here are a few of our favorite looks from the exhibit. Check them out for yourself plus many more outfits from September 8 through October 1 in the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place.

1 of 30 Courtesy

Monse

2 of 30 Courtesy

Ocean Pacific

3 of 30 Courtesy

J. Mendel

4 of 30 Courtesy

Isabel Marant

5 of 30 Courtesy

Paul Tazewell, Costume Designer of Hamilton

6 of 30 Courtesy

Barbara Tfank

7 of 30 Courtesy

Levi's

8 of 30 Courtesy

DKNY by Donna Karan

9 of 30 Courtesy

Danskin

10 of 30 Courtesy

Dries van Noten

11 of 30 Courtesy

Colleen Atwood

12 of 30 Courtesy

Livelihood by Ashley Biden

13 of 30 Courtesy

Christian Siriano

14 of 30 Courtesy

Bestey Johnson

15 of 30 Courtesy

Calvin Klein Collection

16 of 30 Courtesy

Anna Sui

17 of 30 Courtesy

LE SNOB

18 of 30 Courtesy

MAC Cosmetics

19 of 30 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

20 of 30 Courtesy

Dsquared2

21 of 30 Courtesy

Isaac Mizrahi

22 of 30 Courtesy

Rachel Zoe

23 of 30 Courtesy

Stetson

24 of 30 Courtesy

Tokidoki

25 of 30 Courtesy

Zac Posen

26 of 30 Courtesy

Rodarte

27 of 30 Courtesy

Swarovski

28 of 30 Courtesy

Opening Ceremony

29 of 30 Courtesy

Kenneth Cole

30 of 30 Courtesy

Tracy Reese

