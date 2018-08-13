Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you like it or not, the sneakers with, well, just about everything trend is here to stay. For at least another season. This summer, we wore sneakers of all walks of life: from flowy, feminine skirts to denim mini skirts (so '90s). For fall? We're keeping our sneakers on.

For a casual day at work, opt for a traditional shift dress with a more classic looking sneaker in a solid color. When temperatures begin to drop, try pairing a warm flannel dress with a millennial pink sneak. The color mix is perfection. And don't be afraid to play around with textures: denim and suede, silk and leather ... the options are endless.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Shop our 10 favorite pairings, here.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000