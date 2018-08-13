Editor-Approved Sneaker/Dress Pairings to Wear This Fall

Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Aug 13, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Whether you like it or not, the sneakers with, well, just about everything trend is here to stay. For at least another season. This summer, we wore sneakers of all walks of life: from flowy, feminine skirts to denim mini skirts (so '90s). For fall? We're keeping our sneakers on.

For a casual day at work, opt for a traditional shift dress with a more classic looking sneaker in a solid color. When temperatures begin to drop, try pairing a warm flannel dress with a millennial pink sneak. The color mix is perfection. And don't be afraid to play around with textures: denim and suede, silk and leather ... the options are endless.

Shop our 10 favorite pairings, here.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000

1 of 10 Courtesy

Theory + APL

Shop the look: Theory shift dress, $398; theory.com. APL sneakers, $140; net-a-porter.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Raey + Veja

Shop the look: Raey dress, $450; matchesfashion.com. Veja sneakers, $140; matchesfashion.com.

3 of 10 Courtesy

Elizabeth & James + Puma

Shop the look: Elizabeth & James dress, $445; net-a-porter.com. Puma sneakers, $120; bloomingdales.com.

4 of 10 Courtesy

& Other Stories + Common Projects

Shop the look: & Other Stories dress, $95; stories.com. Common Projects sneakers, $455; matchesfashion.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Madewell + Adidas Originals

Shop the look: Madewell dress, $98; madewell.com. Adidas Originals sneakers, $150; net-a-porter.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

APC + OV x Hoka

Shop the look: APC dress, $310; matchesfashion.com. OV x Hoka sneakers, $140; outdoorvoices.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Rixo London + Zespa

Shop the look: Rixo London dress, $430; net-a-porter.com. Zespa sneakers, $298; bandier.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop +  Nike

Shop the look: Topshop dress, $95; topshop.com. Nike sneakers, $150; footlocker.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Mango + Reebok

Shop the look: Mango dress, $50; mango.com. Reebok sneakers. $75; barneys.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

J.Crew + New Balance

Shop the look: J.Crew dress, $118; jcrew.com. New Balance sneakers, $60; newbalance.com

