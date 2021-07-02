Love The Nap Dress? These Dresses From Target Fit the Bill — and They're All Under $30
During the summer, fashion is all about easy pieces that make you feel comfortable and confident through every heat wave of the season. One style that defines "ease" is Hill House Home's The Nap Dress, which has become a favorite among influencers and shoppers alike. But at over $100 per dress, one of the downfalls of this coveted style is the price. So, we scoured the internet and uncovered eight smocked dresses from Target that are just as comfy, in stock, and available in a variety of sizes and colors. And the best part: They're all under $30.
The most-loved feature of The Nap Dress is the smocking — how the fabric is gathered and elasticized at the top — because it's flattering on many body types. Fans of the style have even noted that they can skip wearing a bra, which is a true summer win. While you may want to add a bra with some of the dresses we found, there are at least a few, like this tie-strap smocked dress and this fit and flare smocked dress, where only you will know if you choose to go without.
From stripes to solids, everyday dresses to dance floor-ready dresses, keep scrolling to find eight smocked dresses to add to your summer dress rotation.
- A New Day Sleeveless Smocked Dress, $30
- Who What Wear Angel Short Sleeve Smocked Knit Dress, $35
- Knox Rose Tie-Strap Smocked Dress, $30
- Wild Fable Sleeveless Smocked Top House Dress, $28
- Who What Wear Puff Elbow Sleeve Dress, $40
- Wild Fable Woven Sleeveless Smocked Waist Fit & Flare Dress, $25
- Universal Thread Sleeveless Button-Front Tiered Dress, $25 (was $30)
- Knox Rose Sleeveless Smocked Dress, $28
Shop now: $25 (was $30), target.com
If you're looking for a dress that will closely match the look of The Nap Dress, the Sleeveless Button Front Tiered Dress is the one. The maxi length falls in line with The Nap Dress, while the buttons lining the front bring something unique to its design. Available in pink, green, and black, the dress is designed from 80 percent cotton and 20 percent recycled cotton. Oh, and it has pockets.
"I love this dress! I bought it in three colors," said one five-star reviewer. "I love the pockets and the weight of the fabric. This dress looks great with a flat sandal during the day, as well as dressed up with a wedge at night."
The summer is a time to wear color and prints, and this Sleeveless Smocked Dress features both. The smocked top and flowy midi skirt allows this dress to feel light and airy. The ruffle cap sleeves and back tie closure add an element of playfulness. Pair with flats followed by wedges to take this look from day to night.
In addition to smocked dresses, tie-strapped styles are trending. This Floral-Print Tie-Strap Smocked Dress, once again, features both. With its floral print and soft blue color, this dress's tiered maxi length skirt makes it similar to The Nap Dress. Shoppers highly recommend it and even note that they have it in multiple colors.
