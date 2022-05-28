Ruched Swimsuits Are Going to Be Big This Summer, and Amazon Shoppers Found the "Most Flattering" $32 Option
It's officially swimsuit season, which means it's time to upgrade your collection before hitting the beach this summer. While 2021's swimsuit trends included stringy floss bikinis and wearing your swim top upside down, this year's trendy swimwear is a little more approachable. According to Klarna, searches have been going up for simple styles like gingham, halter, and ruched swimsuits.
Queries for ruched swimsuits in particular have been on the rise over the last six months; searches for ruched bikinis rose 202 percent, while searches for ruched one-pieces are up by more than double that at 463 percent. If you're looking to hop on the trend and hit the beach in some ruched swimwear this summer, Amazon shoppers found a $30 option that they're calling the "most flattering" swimsuit ever.
Made from a durable spandex and polyester fabric blend, the Smismivo One-Piece Ruched Swimsuit is stretchy and breathable. The swimsuit is fully lined, has an adjustable halter top, removable padding, and an open back. The Smismivo One-Piece Ruched Swimsuit comes in 12 colors, including classic black, royal blue, vibrant yellow, and olive green. Many shoppers said it looks "super cute" paired with everything from board shorts to a sarong. The star feature, of course, is the ruched lining along the torso. The ruched detailing not only looks chic, but is also flattering — one shopper even said it gives a "supermodel illusion."
It comes as no surprise that nearly 15,000 Amazon customers are obsessed with the Smismivo One-Piece Ruched Swimsuit. One reviewer called it the "perfect black one-piece," while moms said it helps them feel secure thanks to the coverage it offers. "I feel cute and covered. The material is not flimsy — it really does hold you in," said one person who even did a cannonball at the pool without having to readjust. Someone else added that they can't stop receiving compliments while wearing the suit. And for those with bigger chests, shoppers confirmed it offers great support. "I feel great with this one," said one shopper with a size 38 DDD bust. "I highly recommend [it]."
If you're looking for a flattering swimsuit style to add to your summer collection, consider hopping on the ruched swimwear train with the Smismivo One-Piece Ruched Swimsuit. For just $32, you can order it in multiple colors and be ready for all of your beach trips this summer.