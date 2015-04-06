Smart Summer Fashion

This romantic style for beach days does double duty—a feminine look that increases sun protection for your face and neck.
Flatform Shoes
This summer’s hot sandal gives you height and panache, but comfort too. You can go the distance without dreaming of your sneakers.
Girl Power
Soften the straight lines of this season’s jackets and pants—inspired by menswear—by adding a blingy brooch or a loose, pretty scarf
Bold Accents
Not ready to go all out with this season’s head-to-toe color? Jazz up your neutrals with a simple handbag in eye-popping blue, purple or orange.
24-Carat Accessory
Feeling swallowed up by a tunic top? You can show off your waist—and still flatter everything else—with a shiny, slim gold belt.
Face Facts
This year, it’s fine to mix vivid blocks of colori—orange, purple or neon yellow—just wear on top the shade that makes your skin glow. Staying hydrated with smartwater helps keep your face dewy fresh, too.
In the Bag
Keep your options open—and your hands free—with a bag sporting both a top handle and a shoulder strap. Inside, stow your daily bottle of smartwater to keep your energy up during the hot summer.
