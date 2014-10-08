Underneath It All: Shop Fall's Most Alluring Lingerie

Fall's most irresistible underpinnings take trends like colorblocking and pastels into highly personal territory. We canvassed the lingerie market and found the most alluring pieces that can be grouped into four distinctive categories:

1. Seductively Sporty: These body-con all-stars are cut more like a Roland Mouret dress than your basic cotton briefs. We founds one that make good use of breathable mesh and sporty silhouettes.

2. Delicately Chic: Soft and duty pastels look beguiling in fluid and romantic shapes, from slinky silk rompers to sweet sheer lace underthings.

3. Boho Luxe: Pack one for Paris, or lounge around your atelier in a jewel-toned stunner with artful lace, strategically placed.

4. Retro Bombshell: The inspiration may be pinup girl, but these knockouts skip heavy satin construction for textures that are light, airy, and full of sex appeal.

— Produced by Erin Sumwalt