Underneath It All: Shop Fall's Most Alluring Lingerie

Dyad Photography(2)
InStyle Staff
Oct 08, 2014 @ 1:08 pm

Fall's most irresistible underpinnings take trends like colorblocking and pastels into highly personal territory. We canvassed the lingerie market and found the most alluring pieces that can be grouped into four distinctive categories:

RELATED: It's Here! Britney Spears' Sexy Lingerie and Sleepwear Collection

1. Seductively Sporty: These body-con all-stars are cut more like a Roland Mouret dress than your basic cotton briefs. We founds one that make good use of breathable mesh and sporty silhouettes.

2. Delicately Chic: Soft and duty pastels look beguiling in fluid and romantic shapes, from slinky silk rompers to sweet sheer lace underthings.

3. Boho Luxe: Pack one for Paris, or lounge around your atelier in a jewel-toned stunner with artful lace, strategically placed.

4. Retro Bombshell: The inspiration may be pinup girl, but these knockouts skip heavy satin construction for textures that are light, airy, and full of sex appeal.

PHOTOS: Slip Into the Most Stylish Lingerie Pieces for Fall

Produced by Erin Sumwalt

1 of 17 Dyad Photography

Seductively Sporty

Xirena, bra ($78) and panties ($48); scoopnyc.com
Advertisement
2 of 17 Dyad Photography

Seductively Sporty

Cosabella, bra ($70) and high briefs ($43); shop.cosabella.com
3 of 17 Dyad Photography

Seductively Sporty

Araks, bra ($190) and panties ($115); araks.com
Advertisement
4 of 17 Dyad Photography

Seductively Sporty

Jenna Leigh Lingerie, bra ($85) and thong ($41); jennaleighlingerie.com
Advertisement
5 of 17 Dyad Photography

Delicately Chic

Eberjey, bralette ($51) and thong ($40); eberjey.com
Advertisement
6 of 17 Dyad Photography

Delicately Chic

Ella Moss, bra ($58) and bikini bottom ($34); shopbop.com
Advertisement
7 of 17 Dyad Photography

Delicately Chic

Lou Lingerie, bra ($89) and boy shorts ($59); anthropologie.com
Advertisement
8 of 17 Dyad Photography

Delicately Chic

Else, $180; elselingerie.com
Advertisement
9 of 17 Dyad Photography

Delicately Chic

Harlow & Fox, $589; bellabellaboutique.com
Advertisement
10 of 17 Dyad Photography

Boho Luxe

Mimi Holliday by Damaris, $125; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
11 of 17 Dyad Photography

Boho Luxe

Josie Natori, $250; natori.com
Advertisement
12 of 17 Dyad Photography

Boho Luxe

Chantelle, bra ($98) and thong ($38); herroom.com
Advertisement
13 of 17 Dyad Photography

Boho Luxe

B.Tempt'd, bra ($30) and panties ($12); wacoal-america.com
Advertisement
14 of 17 Dyad Photography

Boho Luxe

Simone Perele, bra ($110) and thong ($50); simoneperele.com
Advertisement
15 of 17 Dyad Photography

Retro Bombshell

Samantha Chang, $250; samanthachang.com
Advertisement
16 of 17 Dyad Photography

Retro Bombshell

Blush, $88; blushlingerie.com
Advertisement
17 of 17 Dyad Photography

Retro Bombshell

For Love & Lemons, $114; revolveclothing.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!