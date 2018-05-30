How To Wear the Slip Dress Outside Your Bedroom

Photo Illustration. Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Elana Zajdman (Text) and Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
May 30, 2018 @ 3:45 pm

As far as I'm concerned, slip dresses should win fashion's MVP award. They've got history: They've been donned by Old Hollywood bombshells on red carpets from Grauman's Chinese Theater to Cannes, been beloved in the '90s by the likes of Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow, and shown up on every It-girl and model today, Hadids and Jenners included. And they're perhaps the most versatile style to ever exist (bedroom to board room, anyone?). They look great whether your style is preppy, edgy, bohemian, or somewhere smack-dab in between: Pair your's with a blazer and Mary Janes, a kimono and strappy sandals, or a mashup of your own invention. The possibilities are endless—and effortlessly chic. 

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 5 Courtesy

For a Feminine Twist

Shop It: Rag & Bone floral slip dress, $450; nordstrom.com. & Other Stories belted denim jacket, $115; stories.com. Loeffler Randall slides, $395; shopbop.com

2 of 5 Courtesy

An Evening Out

Shop It: Theory slip dress, $279 (originally $465); theory.com. J.Crew silk wrap blazer, $198; jcrew.com. Tabitha Simmons slingback pumps, $507 (originally $725); mytheresa.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

For The Bohemian

Shop It: Mango slip dress, $100; mango.com. Elizabeth and James kimono, $255 (originally $425); net-a-porter.com. Madewell ankle-strap sandals, $60; madewell.com

4 of 5 Courtesy

Military Prep

Shop It: Topshop slip dress, $45; topshop.com. Veronica Beard band jacket, $416 (originally $595); mytheresa.com. Tory Burch loafer mule, $298; nordstrom.com

5 of 5 Courtesy

Collegiate

Shop It: Everlane slip dress, $88; everlane.com. Polo Ralph Lauren blazer, $338; mytheresa.com. Dorateymur mules, $465; shopbop.com

