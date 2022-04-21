Celebs and Supermodels Are Making This Stale Fashion Staple Cool Again

The thing with slacks, which were once considered a rather stale and stuffy workwear piece, is that they're pretty comfortable. You can get them in an array of silhouettes, but most are characterized by a wide-leg cut that allows ample room for movement and air circulation (why they're a brilliant pick for the hot summer months). Bella Hadid has been playing with oversized silhouettes for a while now, and while you don't have to go quite as roomy, it's proof the pants truly come in all levels of, well, billowy.