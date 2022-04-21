Celebs and Supermodels Are Making This Stale Fashion Staple Cool Again
It's time to slack off — or rather, slack on. Slacks are back, baby, and we have the celeb evidence to prove that the loose-fitting pants you might have dreaded wearing years ago are well on their way to becoming this season's "It" item.
Slacks, also called trousers, and sometimes even good 'ol work pants — because people typically wore them to the office (remember that?) — are turning into one of spring and summer's hottest fashion staples. A slew of celebs, supermodels, and even royalty has been ditching their trusty jeans for the dressier staple. So much so, we might even suggest a slack shortage is on the horizon, so get a pair or two while you can.
The thing with slacks, which were once considered a rather stale and stuffy workwear piece, is that they're pretty comfortable. You can get them in an array of silhouettes, but most are characterized by a wide-leg cut that allows ample room for movement and air circulation (why they're a brilliant pick for the hot summer months). Bella Hadid has been playing with oversized silhouettes for a while now, and while you don't have to go quite as roomy, it's proof the pants truly come in all levels of, well, billowy.
Slacks can look incredibly refined; it all depends on the cut and material, as well as how you style them, of course. Naomi Watts went a more dressy route with her black satin slacks and tucked-in blouse moment, which she paired with sleek black heels. Hadid, on the other hand, usually goes more street style cool with her trousers, just like she did in this head-to-toe Burberry look she teamed with sneakers and pink sunnies.
Kendall Jenner is one more supermodel who's favored the billowy bottoms for a while, recently opting for a bright-green pair with a cropped tank top and a Y2K staple: platform flip-flops. Meanwhile, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, another slack fanatic, proved with a single snap that sneakers might just be the coolest footwear to wear with trousers. The sporty shoe adds a nonchalant touch, balancing out the more formal feel of the bottoms.
