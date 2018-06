Skirt and Shoe Combos for Mile-Long Legs

You don't have to wear heels to look long and lean! Go theroute and add a floaty mid-thigh mini (from Calypso, in her case) to tan sandals for a cute dare-to-bare combo.BUY ONLINE NOWSilk chiffon skirt, Etoile Isabel Marant, $470; at net-a-porter.com Gemstone-accented espadrilles, Nine West, $69; at ninewest.com