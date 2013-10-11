Skin and Hair Oils to Try Today

Oct 11, 2013 @ 1:43 pm
Liquid Assets
Your Body

Take your skin from dry to dewy with this three-step solution: Exfoliate in the shower, apply a lotion with softening lactic acid, then warm a few drops of an oil between your palms and rub all over, says N.Y.C. dermatologist Francesca Fusco. The result: glowing skin—perfect for your skimpiest clothes, like the top Gabrielle Union wears above!

Liquid Assets
Your Face
From L-R: Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $42, sephora.com; Nyakio Hydrating Face Oil, $49, nyakio.com; Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment, $65, nordstrom.com
Liquid Assets
Your Hair
From L-R: Wella Professionals Oil Reflections, $40, wella.com for salons; Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Dry Oil, $6, walgreens.com
Liquid Assets
Your Nails

Hangnails and chips, meet your nemesis. Massaging a nourishing oil into cuticles nightly keeps them hydrated and looking pristine, while adding a layer over dry polish creates a flexible, high-sheen seal that resists scuffs, says N.Y.C. manicurist Patricia Yankee. Or try buffing your nails and applying this solo for a healthy bare look.
