Skin and Hair Oils to Try Today

Take your skin from dry to dewy with this three-step solution: Exfoliate in the shower, apply a lotion with softening lactic acid, then warm a few drops of an oil between your palms and rub all over, says N.Y.C. dermatologist Francesca Fusco. The result: glowing skin—perfect for your skimpiest clothes, like the top Gabrielle Union wears above!
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for BET, Time Inc Digital Studio
Your Face
From L-R: Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $42, sephora.com; Nyakio Hydrating Face Oil, $49, nyakio.com; Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment, $65, nordstrom.com
Your Hair
From L-R: Wella Professionals Oil Reflections, $40, wella.com for salons; Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Dry Oil, $6, walgreens.com
Your Nails
Hangnails and chips, meet your nemesis. Massaging a nourishing oil into cuticles nightly keeps them hydrated and looking pristine, while adding a layer over dry polish creates a flexible, high-sheen seal that resists scuffs, says N.Y.C. manicurist Patricia Yankee. Or try buffing your nails and applying this solo for a healthy bare look.
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Paul Morigi/Getty Images for BET, Time Inc Digital Studio
Your Body
Take your skin from dry to dewy with this three-step solution: Exfoliate in the shower, apply a lotion with softening lactic acid, then warm a few drops of an oil between your palms and rub all over, says N.Y.C. dermatologist Francesca Fusco. The result: glowing skin—perfect for your skimpiest clothes, like the top Gabrielle Union wears above!
Advertisement
2 of 4
Your Face
From L-R: Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $42, sephora.com; Nyakio Hydrating Face Oil, $49, nyakio.com; Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment, $65, nordstrom.com
3 of 4
Your Hair
From L-R: Wella Professionals Oil Reflections, $40, wella.com for salons; Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Dry Oil, $6, walgreens.com
Advertisement
4 of 4
Your Nails
Hangnails and chips, meet your nemesis. Massaging a nourishing oil into cuticles nightly keeps them hydrated and looking pristine, while adding a layer over dry polish creates a flexible, high-sheen seal that resists scuffs, says N.Y.C. manicurist Patricia Yankee. Or try buffing your nails and applying this solo for a healthy bare look.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.