Kim Kardashian Isn't Starring in Her New Shapewear Line's First Campaign

Despite getting off to a controversial start and undergoing a name change, Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, now called SKIMS Solutionwear, is set to launch on Sept. 10. And for its first campaign, the brand did something pretty major.

In a video released on Thursday, Alice Marie Johnson — AKA the woman who Kardashian helped free from prison back in 2018 — can be seen modeling SKIMS Solutionwear and talking to the camera. The 64-year-old great-grandmother, who served 21 years for a nonviolent drug offense, tells the story of how Kardashian fought for her, calling the star her "war angel." She also speaks about what it's like to be free after so many years behind bars.

Of course, there's a connection between Johnson's freedom and the undergarments: She goes on to say that SKIMS helps her feel free, too, since she can now wear a variety of clothing without having worry.

It's clear these women still share a bond — Kardashian even wrote the foreward to Johnson's memior — and it's nice to see that the star isn't just recruiting models for these ads. She's given this release some thought, also making sure to include a variety of skin tones within the line, as well making it available in sizes XXS to 5XL.