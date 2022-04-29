We Tried the SKIMS Fits Everybody Collection For a Week and Here's What We Really Think

No matter your stance on the Kardashians, I think we can all agree on one thing: the concept of Kim Kardashian creating shapewear is probably the most logical business decision to come from the offices of the Kardashian empire. A woman with world-famous curves and a head-turning fashion sense — her repertoire includes skintight Balenciaga catsuits, barely there two-pieces, and cut-out dresses — is presumably the right person to trust when it comes to discreet and smoothing undergarments.

But just because Kimberly's hourglass body looks flawless under her clothes doesn't automatically make SKIMS the official quick fix for every person and every body. Sure, the brand is backed by A-listers and even Olympians, but it's almost too easy to be skeptical of a celebrity brand in the virtually never-ending sea of star-developed ventures. But every single Instagram ad and celebrity endorsement had us wondering, "What's so great about SKIMS?"

Since the launch, the brand has become so much more than just shapewear, expanding to undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear. And when your team heads back into the office after the COVID-19 lockdown, you need a lineup of comfortable underwear, especially after two-plus years of working from home in sweats.

So, the InStyle crew decided to put the supermodel-beloved SKIMS Fits Everybody collection to the test to see if it does fit everyone. We tried a variety of products from the line, including the Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette, Scoop Neck Bra, Boyshort, Thong, Full Brief, and Cheeky Brief. Read on for our editors' takes on the Kardashian-approved line.

Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette

Per our team, the overall consensus was that this garment is not your average bralette, or bra for that matter. "The triangle bralette was by far my favorite — I would get it in every color," says InStyle apprentice Julia Meehan.

Forget flimsy lace, stretched-out straps, and uncomfortable underwire, this one is made with two-ply supportive stretch, like many SKIMS products. InStyle's Assistant Social Media Editor Ana Osorno says she typically forgoes bras altogether, but after trying her SKIMS Triangle Bralette, she's singing a different tune: "You could wear them all day long and completely forget you had a bra on at all."

Beauty Editor Erin Lukas says she actually prefers more support, so she doesn't normally choose a bralette — until now. "Despite being small-chested, I find the straps and cups [of normal bralettes] never offer enough support. However, the triangle bralette inexplicably lifts like my go-to bras with underwire. This piece is supportive, yet comfortable."

To shop: The Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette, $32; skims.com.

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra

Our Team Tried SKIMS' Fit Everybody Collection For a Week and Here Are Our Thoughts Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

With a sports bra shape made in an incredibly soft fabric, this bra will support without any discomfort. Associate Photo Editor Amanda Lauro says she wore it for her morning pre-photo shoot yoga practice, but that it is versatile enough for other activities. "I also feel like this piece could be worn in the daytime with any type of outfit, and the straps were super comfortable!" And if you're looking for some push-up without the padding, our Senior Fashion Editor Samantha Sutton says, "I'm an A-cup, but surprisingly, this hugged me in all the right places and gave me some cleavage — which is exactly what I want in an easy, everyday bralette."

To shop: Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra, $32; skims.com.

Fits Everybody Boy Short

Our Team Tried SKIMS' Fit Everybody Collection For a Week and Here Are Our Thoughts Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

Before you make any rash judgments about the cut of these undies, it's important to note that the soft, breathable fabric is perfect for sleeping in. I put them on with an oversized tank top and crawled into bed and felt supported without feeling compressed.

"The underwear has a nice stretch," says InStyle Senior Visuals Editor Kelly Chiello. "I sized up for a medium, but could have easily worn a small."

To shop: Fits Everybody Boy Short, $22; skims.com.

Fits Everybody Thong

Our Team Tried SKIMS' Fit Everybody Collection For a Week and Here Are Our Thoughts Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

It may be hyperbolic, but the Fits Everybody Thong is literally life-changing. Just ask Senior Video Producer Justine Del Gaudio. "These are the most comfortable thongs I have ever tried with ZERO digging in, which is usually a huge issue for me," she raves. "I ordered more and have been converted. I see the way."

Social Media Assistant Ondine Jean-Baptiste agreed and loved the variety of colors to choose from. "I was pleasantly surprised as to how spot-on the brown shade was in terms of a 'true nude,'" she says.

For me, the high-waisted cut made me feel incredibly secure and they stayed in place. And the fabric? It's so soft, you won't believe it's not butter.

To shop: Fits Everybody Thong, $18; skims.com.

Fits Everybody Full Brief

Our Team Tried SKIMS' Fit Everybody Collection For a Week and Here Are Our Thoughts Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

While some of our teammates referred to this cut as the "granny panty" at first (Does Kim K. like granny panties, too?!), they ended up being one of the most beloved products from our trial. "I wore these under a sheer skirt and it gave the coolest effect to the look," says Lauro. "I felt covered and elevated! I loved the high-waited silhouette."

News Writer Averi Baudler agreed, adding that the high waist came up high "enough to offer midriff coverage to my 5'11" frame."

Audience Retention Content Manager Megan Moran even wore her pair under leggings to the gym. "I couldn't even feel them they were so comfortable. They were also very breathable and light."

To shop: Fits Everybody Full Brief, $20; skims.com.

Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief

Our Team Tried SKIMS' Fit Everybody Collection For a Week and Here Are Our Thoughts Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

To avoid any embarrassing VPL (visible panty lines), many of us have switched over to the thong life, but Lukas is disproving that theory. "The mid-rise was perfect for wearing under high-waist trousers without leave any obvious VPL," she says.

Osorno agreed, adding that the all-day comfort was perfect for a long wedding in a warm climate. "The briefs stayed in place, had good coverage, were super-soft, and they were lightweight," she says.